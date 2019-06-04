Watch again

Since our report on a story about an army veteran claiming to be scammed in Spokane Valley aired on Sunday, new developments show the scheme is affecting people from Eastern Washington to Canada.

Locally, John O'Brien with Spokane Police said law enforcement's been aware of this scheme for years, adding that a black Cadillac Escalade has been "in at least a few of the prior incidents."

"Most of these people come selling stereo equipment, and they're representing it as a high-quality brand name. But what's actually inside is a very low-quality item, or not an item at all related to electronics, but just a weight filler. So, they are scamming you and defrauding you out of a high-quality product and stealing your money," O'Brien said.

"Depending on what they're doing, this could range form a gross misdemeanor to a felony," he added.

Kennewick Police Department also reported seeing the same scheme with the same car.

"Recently, we received a report of a subject attempting to sell stereo equipment out of a 2003 Black Cadillac Escalade in the area of 19th and Union... Scammers approach people in parking lots and typically say that they work for a company, who installs stereo equipment in homes. Scammers say that the equipment is leftover from a recent install and their boss gave them permission to sell it cheap. The equipment appears to still be in new unopened boxes and scammers will show a legitimate looking invoice. The prices on the invoice range from $400-$4000, however, will give you a great deal, typically asking for $300-$400... Also, anyone who solicits to sell any items in Kennewick must possess a Solicitors License, which must be worn during the solicitation," Kennewick PD wrote.

Similarities between Kennewick PD's report and KHQ's from Sunday:

Speaker systems being sold out of a black Cadillac Escalade

Invoices being presented by sellers, who claim the paperwork shows the speakers are worth thousands

An offer to sell the speakers for a much cheaper price than advertised, usually in the lower hundreds

However, that's not the only similarity we found:

The image above shows a side-by-side of two front pages for two highly-similar websites. Both include the name Cinematronix, but have several, small differences:

'Media Labs' instead of '7836'

'Top Rated Home Theaters' instead of 'High End Home Theaters'

Differing contact info (cinematronixsounds@gmail.com vs. cinematronixmedialabs@gmail.com)

There are also many similarities, including:

Same exact products advertised

Same exact contractor locations ("All Across America")

Both sites use a Gmail account as a primary contact (BBB Northwest + Pacific said legitimate businesses usually have emails with their official website included. For example, 'bob@cinematronix.com')

Remember, the two websites both include "cinematronix," but end differently: one with "medialabs," the other with "7836".

(There is a Canadian company named 'Cinematronix,' which focuses on cinematic technology. Several Cinematronix employees confirmed their company would never sell products from a parking lot, with one claiming they don't even sell the same products being sold throughout the Inland Northwest. One company employee said she's received multiple calls from victims, claiming their systems don't work - leaving her to inform victims that they're not associated with the sales being made throughout INW. An additional employee said the company tried purchasing the domain 'cinematronix.com', but it was already bought - that website, as of June 2019, is a blank page.)

The anonymous army veteran's speaker system listed "7836" on the box. We found a person who bought the same speaker system, but his had "medialabs" written across his box.

Bob McIlroy, also a veteran, said he bought the speaker system in a South Hill parking lot a few months ago in late January.

It all started, McIlroy said, when a man in a black Cadillac Escalade approached him. The man claimed he had overstock from work, including a speaker system priced at $3,499.

"He said, 'I just sold my last one for $1,800. I said, no you didn't! Then, he pulled out a wallet and showed me a fat wad of cash. I told him, 'Whatever. I've been down this road before," McIlroy said.

McIlroy isn't exaggerating when he said he'd been down this road before. He said he bought a stereo system from a white van in a parking lot decades ago, alluding to the infamous 'white van speaker scam' that was popular in the 1980s.

So, as McIlroy said, replace the white van with a black Cadillac Escalade, throw in a few modern features (website, invoices, etc.), and you have a contemporary version of one of the most popular scams from decades ago.

However, there is one glaring difference between McIlroy and the anonymous army veteran from Sunday: McIlroy's speaker system worked... but it was nowhere near the quality he was told.

"It's just a low-end, entry level... 100 bucks? Maybe 200 at the most?" McIlroy said, while contemplating how much the speaker system might actually be worth.

According to multiple reports we've received this week, the black Escalade is still making its way around different parking lots throughout the Inland Northwest... including a north Colfax gas station, where Mark Johnson was on Monday.

"I was approached by a gentleman in a black Escalade and he offered me a home theater system for $240 that he got from his work for free... I told him I'd heard something about a veteran he had sold speakers to that turned out to be bogus. He told me that it was not, that it wasn't him and that he was from the Tri-Cities... Then, he took off," Johnson said.

A Post Falls man claims he was approached by a man in black Escalade on Tuesday.

So, what should you do if you run into a man in a black Escalade, attempting to sell you some speakers?

"The best way to avoid a scam is to have the old motto: if it sounds too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true. Buy from a qualified and reputable dealer... If you do become a victim of a scam, we do ask you to report it to Crime Check (509-456-2233). If you can safely get a photo of the vehicle's license plate the person is operating out of, we would appreciate that," O'Brien said.

O'Brien emphasized that SPD does not want anyone putting themselves in harms way to collect information.

The BBB encourages victims to report potential scams to its BBB Scam Tracker, which can be found by clicking here.