Spokane Police and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are starting to see a positive outcome from a unique effort they started last year.
It's a special unit, run as a partnership with law enforcement, and frontier behavioral health where mental health professionals work with police to help people in crisis.
The Behavioral Health Unit was started for one reason, to help people actively dealing with mental health crisis.
All local officers spend over 40 hours a year training for intense mental health situations.
Last week Officer Richie Plunkett responded to this mental health crisis scene, and was trying to talk the man down.
When the man lunged at him and punched him in the chest- Ofc. Plunkett responded with an underestimated force, compassion.
"Just because I have the ability to take someone's freedom away and arrest them for a crime doesn't always mean it's the right thing to do," said Officer Plunkett.
Local law enforcement deal will scenes like this on a daily basis, and they're becoming more common as time goes on.
That's why the Behavioral Health team was created in the first place, to help people when they need it most, and to put them on the right path moving forward.
Sergeant Kernkamp says the BHU is more than an emergency service.
"Our goal is to not have them call 911 so even after they are out of the hospital or if they generate a call for service we are able to reach out to them and by reaching out to them we are proactively reducing those calls for service so they aren't constantly in and out of jail or in and out of the emergency room trying to get services," stated Sgt. Kernkamp.
Officers say having this specific resource brings safety to not only the citizens involved, but the whole community.
"Every piece of the puzzle to this unit is a huge attribute to the whole community- mental health and behavioral health issues do not have any boundaries do not have any boarders so having a regional approach has been beneficial- we have a SPD officer, Spokane Valley police officer, Spokane county deputy, mental health coordinator, frontier clinicians- we all work together to create a creative solution to a non traditional problem," added Sgt. Kernkamp.
Even though Officer Plunkett isn't a part of the Behavioral Health Unit, he says this unit will help all departments in Spokane.
"I think our BHU with Sgt. Kernkamp is at the front of handling certain type of police calls-the stuff we deal with in law enforcement when it comes to mental health crisis are more emergent- not something you need to go into an office for so I think the way BHU does their job with compassion, has resources, specialty officers, the way we also have had training as a department puts us a step further ahead than other departments in the state."
As the Behavioral Health Unit moves into their second year, they hope to find new community partners and find more resources for the people they serve.
During the unit's first year in 2020 they helped more than 3,700 people.
They also went to more than 4,200 emergencies that police would have normally gone to.