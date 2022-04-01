Get ready for, "fun-filled weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities!" Skyfest is returning for May 2022!

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Skyfest is returning to Fairchild Airforce Base, promising a, "fun-filled weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities," with a free two-day event on May 14 and 15!
 
The last Skyfest was back in 2019 and drew in an estimated 70,000 people; this year the base is set to welcome even more. Guests will not need to provide proof of vaccination, nor will they be required to wear a mask, as the event takes place outside.
 
Gates of the base open at 9 a.m. both days, but the air show doesn't actually take off until noon. The event ends at 4:30 p.m.
 
Here is a schedule of the show:
 
  • 12:00 - Wings of Blue Skydivers
  • 12:15 - Air Oshinuga
  • 12:27 - Historic Flight Foundation: B-25
  • 12:39 - Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 / C-47 / B-25
  • 12:51 - B-29 Doc
  • 1:11 - KC-135 / B-52
  • 1:23 - Kyle Fowler Go EZ Aerobatics
  • 1:35 - MAAFFA C-130J
  • 1:50 - SERE C-130J / UH-1
  • 2:02 - Undaunted Airshow RV7 x 2
  • 2:14 - US Air Force T-38
  • 2:26 - US Air Force C-17 Demo
  • 2:38 - US Navy F-18 Legacy Flight
  • 3:15 - US Air Force Thunderbirds
 

