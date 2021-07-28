Speed and impairment possible causes in 3 car crash on Bigelow Gulch Road

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three car crash on Bigelow Gulch Road.
According to the SCSO, the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two construction trucks were heading westbound when a car heading eastbound crossed over the centerline on a curve.
The driver, 61-year-old Alan Galloway, hit the first construction truck.
Due to impact, the car began to rotate counterclockwise, continuing into the westbound lane of travel, in front of the second construction truck.
Galloway was extricated from his car. He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital for additional care for his injuries which were non-life-threatening.
All four of the victims received medical treatment at the scene. A passenger in one of the construction trucks required additional treatment due to a possible broken bone.
This crash remains under investigation, but preliminary information indicates, speed and impairment are factors in this collision.