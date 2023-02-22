Speed cameras could be on their way to Washington state highways

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill seeking to protect workers on highways by allowing speed cameras in work zones in Washington state made a step towards becoming law on Wednesday, passing the state Senate with an overwhelming bipartisan majority.
Senate Bill 5272 was sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the request of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Just two senators voted against the bill, both Republicans, and no one testified against a previous version of the bill during a public hearing in January.
The bill would make WSDOT responsible for operating speed safety cameras in work zones. That includes obtaining contracts to implement the systems and mailing notices for driving infractions.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) would be responsible for all enforcement related to speed violations caught on speed cameras. WSP would have until July 1, 2024, to adopt rules addressing that enforcement.
Speeders in work zones would only get tickets if they were caught doing so while workers are present.
A Washington Traffic Safety Commission report in January found 2022 had the most traffic deaths on Washington roads since 1990. The report also found 28 people were killed in work zones over the last three years.
"Our workers are out on highways with just hard hats and safety vests for protection, and every day we hear about more folks that had near misses on the job," said Billy Wallace with the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers. "In the last two years, we have already lost four of our members and had 28 serious injuries in state highway work zones. We need all the help we can get to make sure our folks are safe, and these cameras have proven to be effective at reducing speeding in work zones across the country."
The bill would allow speed cameras until June 30, 2030. WSP and WSDOT would be tasked with reporting to the transportation committees of both the state House and Senate on the data and efficacy of the system. The final report would be due July 1, 2029, and would need to include a recommendation on whether continue the system beyond 2030.