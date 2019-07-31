WSDOT speed limit reduction I-90 SR 902
Drivers on I-90 will notice temporary reduced speed limits near SR-902 and the Medical Lake interchange beginning Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the speed limit has been reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph between milepost 272.30 to milepost 273.35.

The reduction is located in a work zone, where crews are working on a project within the median to construct a new bridge over I-90.

The 60-mph reduction will be in effect during work hours through the project's completion, expected in 2020. The speed limit is enforceable when signs are posted.

The interchange project also includes the building of three multi-lane roundabouts and modification of three ramps.

