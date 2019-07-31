Drivers on I-90 will notice temporary reduced speed limits near SR-902 and the Medical Lake interchange beginning Wednesday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says the speed limit has been reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph between milepost 272.30 to milepost 273.35.
The reduction is located in a work zone, where crews are working on a project within the median to construct a new bridge over I-90.
The 60-mph reduction will be in effect during work hours through the project's completion, expected in 2020. The speed limit is enforceable when signs are posted.
The interchange project also includes the building of three multi-lane roundabouts and modification of three ramps.
The Medical Lake/SR 902 project is moving along with more concrete pours for the second parallel bridge structure over I-90.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 30, 2019
Reminder that starting TOMORROW the speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced from 70mph down to 60mph. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/cD5TntKgi2