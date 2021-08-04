Discount carrier Spirit Airlines is struggling to rebound from days of cancellations.
On Tuesday, 61% of flights were canceled with nearly 50% of flights canceled Wednesday. Earlier in the week it was around 30%.
Spirit is calling it a perfect storm: bad weather, staffing shortages and system outages hitting all at once during the peak of the summer travel season.
Passengers said there is no excuse for the late notifications they are receiving.
They said they are showing up at airports and then finding out their flights have been canceled.
Read Spirit Airline's full statement here:
"The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be.
We've dealt with overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages that caused widespread irregularities in our operation and impacted crew scheduling. These issues were exacerbated by the fact that we are in peak summer travel season with very high industry load factors and more limited options for guest re-accommodations.
After working through yesterday's proactive cancellations, we've implemented a more thorough reboot of the network, allowing us to reassign our crews more efficiently and restore the network faster. As a result, cancellation numbers will progressively drop in the days to come.
By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we're facing, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our guests."