SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – Spirit Lake Mayor Jeremy Cowpertwaite says he's had two recent conversations with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office about making sure Spirit Lake is fully covered as the city attempts to get back to full police staffing.
He wrote in a recent statement “Example: we need to have the Sheriff’s Department available to police our city. These conversations are intended to be PROACTIVE, not REACTIVE, and have been about possible short-term assistance not a long-term agreement.”
As of writing, the department has two patrol officers, two sergeants and a deputy. The deputy is currently serving as the Spirit Lake Chief of Police, another position Cowperthwaite hopes to fill shortly. All told Spirit Lake would ideally have twice the policing staff they have now.
“10 to 12 (officers) would be the perfect scenario,” Cowperthwaite says. “We could probably get by (with) no problems (with) 7 or 8 right there, and that’s what we’re really gunning for right now.”
Cowperthwaite says, KCSO can help out if and when needed, although he’s not aware of that happening very much yet.
“They’re covering what we can’t cover – if calls come in,” he said. “But I’m not sure that much is needed at the moment as far as that goes.”
However, with a town of about 2,500 people that received over 9,000 calls for service in 2021, the city wants to make sure they have full coverage. Cowperthwaite says the city hasn’t felt an adverse effect of short-staffing yet.
“I think it was tougher on (the officers) and it still probably is a struggle because we’re not yet fully staffed where it takes that burden off of those officers that are working their tails off,” he said.