SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Spirit Lake man charged with second-degree murder made his first court appearance Monday in Bonner County.
The reported murder happened Friday, Aug. 5 around 4:45 p.m. That’s when deputies found a deceased 66-year-old male just north of Spirit Lake in Bonner County.
According to court documents, the suspect, Michael Schofield, called 911 Friday and told dispatchers quote, “I just killed my ******* friend, *******. I need paramedics and cops and take my *** to jail.”
Deputies responded and found the 66-year-old male deceased in a lawn chair in the yard.
Court documents say the victim had been staying with Schofield for the past week. He was supposed to move to his brother’s in Maryland this past weekend.
According to the affidavit, Schofield told the sheriff’s office that the victim had been drinking alcohol all day. Schofield admitted that he was drinking as well and had a registered blood alcohol content of 0.19.
During Schofield’s interview with authorities, he told them that the victim had made multiple threats in the past to kill other people. The victim reportedly said that he could quote “pull a knife and stab them in the heart before they could draw their gun and shot him.”
The affidavit says that’s when Schofield pulled his .45 Smith and Wesson from his holster and shot the victim in the head.
KHQ spoke over the phone with Bonner County Sergeant Phil Stella and he said that they did not locate any weapons on the victim.
Schofield is held on a $500,000 bond and is set to be in court for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 17. He plans to hire a private attorney and if found guilty, he faces the maximum charge of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.