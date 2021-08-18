UPDATE: AUGUST 18 AT 11:29
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is looking for John D. Dalton, the longtime boyfriend of the victim, Tina Swor.
Dalton is a person of interest in the homicide investigation and considered armed and dangerous.
He is last known to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Idaho license plate 7BN3581.
Here's his description:
- White
- Male
- 225 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Deputies ask that anyone who sees Dalton or his truck to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Ballman at 208-446-2237.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake police found a woman dead inside a home on Delaware St. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds when conducting a welfare check.
They are investigating the case with Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
No information has been released about suspects yet.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.