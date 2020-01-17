SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Kootenai County juvenile is in police custody after Spirit Lake Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies arrested them in connection to a firearm that was reported stolen on Jan. 14, 2020.
According to the Spirit Lake Police Department, officers were initially called out to investigate reports of an auto burglary. The owner of the truck reported that their black Springfield XD45 semi-automatic pistol was missing and believed to have been stolen.
Officers investigated the scene and were unable to develop solid leads or suspects at the time.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Spirit Lake Police received a tip from a juvenile informant about rumors of a firearm theft that happened recently in Spirit Lake.
During an interview, the informant told Spirit Lake Police he had overheard a classmate bragged about several thefts he had recently committed near Massachusetts Street and north 6th Avenue in Spirit Lake. The conversation included mentions of a gun that had been stolen from a vehicle.
Officers then interviewed several other juveniles connected to the suspect in question and were reportedly aware of the thefts. According to the Spirit Lake Police Department, the juveniles confirmed that the suspect entered a vehicle and stole a gun, but they were unaware of the current location of the firearm.
With the help of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the suspect's parents, Spirit Lake Police were able to find the stolen gun at the suspect's house and determined he was responsible for the burglary and firearm theft.
Officers took the 12-year-old suspect into custody and transported to the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center, booking him on charges of grand theft of a firearm, burglary, and obstructing and delaying a peace officer.
