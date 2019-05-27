A 25-year-old Spirit Lake woman is facing a rare brain condition and is in need of a life-saving surgery, and possibly more surgeries on top of that.
"After many years of health-related struggles, we finally found the cause of my little sisters’ pain and suffering," Misty Brown, Jessica’s sister wrote.
According to a GoFundMe page, Jessica Brown was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, a condition where the lower part of the cerebellum extends into the foramen magnum, putting pressure on her spinal cord.
"While the good news is that we finally found the cause, we are now faced with long journey of potentially multiple surgeries and the financial strain associated with the surgeries and recovery process," Misty wrote.
Jessica recently visited a specialist in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for decompression surgery, however, her surgeon was unwilling to do the surgery at this time. Additional complications were found, including potential MS, delaying the surgery further.
"The results were less than favorable," Misty Dawn wrote.
Jessica is scheduled to visit two UW Medicine neurologists on June 7th in Seattle.
Jessica has struggled with mental and physical pain over the years, and had been working and pursuing a degree in dental hygiene with an ultimate goal of joining the Peace Corp.
After the initial diagnosis in late 2016, things took a turn for the worse in February 2019 as Jessica was admitted to the ER with several symptoms, with MRIs showing the cerebellar tonsils had distended further down. This requires surgery to be done as soon as possible and forced Jessica to drop out of college and take time off work.
"We are asking that you please donate money to help Jessica stay above water financially while she undergoes these surgeries and recovers, as well as help with medical costs not covered by insurance," Misty wrote. "As a family we are doing everything we can to assist Jessica during this time, however we don’t have the financial means to fully get her the help that she needs."
Her GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/life-saving-brain-surgery-for-jessica-brown