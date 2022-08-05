SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Spirit Lake woman was convicted on multiple injury to a child charges alleging that she physically and mentally abused a minor child.
The case against 37-year-old Monica Schug is related to a case against her husband, Matthew Schug. Matthew was convicted of lewd conduct with the same girl and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
The child testified against Ms. Schug in the trial.
Monica Schug will face sentencing for pinning the child on the ground, throwing objects at her and repeatedly blaming the sexual abuse Ms. Schug suffered at the hands of her husband, according to Kootenai County court.
Ms. Schug is also convicted of kicking the young girl out of the house in below-freezing temperatures without giving her proper clothing.