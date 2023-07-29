SPOKANE, Wash. — After being closed for 3 years, Splash Down finally opens to the public today at 11:00 a.m.!
There has been anticipation for this water park to open. The reopening was delayed multiple times due to equipment maintenance, paperwork and continual inspections in the park.
Bring the whole family and celebrate the opening of Splash Down water park today!
Prices for general admission is $20 for people over 48", $15 for people under 48" and kids under the age of two are free!
If you are wanting to come to the water park regularly you can look at getting a season pass! An individual season pass is $150, family of two is $200, family of three is $275 and family of four or more is $350 + $50 per extra person.
For more information about their passes, hours and events you can visit the Splash Down website HERE!
The park will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. The address is 11127 E Mission Ave.