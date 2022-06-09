Splash Down will remain closed this summer

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Splash Down has been a Spokane Valley staple since the 1980s, but like so many small businesses, the water park was hit hard by COVID-19 and now as another summer rolls around, will remain closed.
Once a buzzing water park filled with laughs and smiles, is now a ghost town filled with overgrown weeds and graffitti.
The park closed its slides in 2020 as a result of Governor Jay Inslee's response to the pandemic.
But this summer as we try to move forward the slides remain dry. Not because of COVID, because of the cost of keeping the park open.
According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, it's a tricky situation. The land the park is on is owned by Spokane Valley, but the slides and pools are owned by the Bleasner family, but the family doesnt want it anymore.
Along with the cost of repairs needed to re-open, The yearly lease payment is $15,000 to be paid to the city.
But with the current state of the park and wanting to get out of the business, someone familiar with the matter tells me, the Bleasner’s are asking Spokane Valley City Council - for second year - to amend the lease, until someone else can take over.
I've reached out to members of Spokane Valley City Council and the park owners, But havent heard back yet. It is important to note that the city council did grant thIS same request in 2021.
Now the family is looking for someone to buy the park so it can re-open. As of now, no deal is in the works.