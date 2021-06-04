SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Splash Pads at Riverfront, Audubon, Merkel, Friendship, and Pacific park are now open to the public, the city of Spokane announced on Friday.
The city also said that more splash pads are expected to open soon, as staff are working to open irrigation lines and secure permits for all 19 park splash pads.
Updated COVID guidelines now allow the parks to operate splash pads without a staff monitor on site, and the city says they can’t wait to get them up and running for the community by the end of June.
As each new batch of splash pads opens, we’ll share an update.