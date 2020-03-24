MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police K9 Chief continues to recover at home and is getting some well-deserved spoiling after being shot by a suspect in late February and undergoing successful surgery.
K9 Chief had surgery to remove his destroyed left eye at the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital earlier this month, and received a police escort home from several law enforcement agencies around the Inland Northwest.
MLPD has stated his return to duty is unlikely, and he has started to transition into some spoiling while recovering at home.
MLPD says Chief had stitches removed back and he began to get his appetite back in Mid-March.
In an update Tuesday, MLPD says his amazing recovery continues, saying he is still being sedated while his broken jaw heals. He also continues to adjust to being a house dog, making friends with the fellow house dog "Zoey."
"K9 Chief is adapting well to being a house dog while he heals up, although it is worrisome how much he likes being hand fed," MLPD said in a post. "With his return to duty unlikely, it is good to see he will still excel as a spoiled pet."
