SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures above 95 degrees forecasted, the City of Spokane is activating temporary cooling centers starting today.
The cooling centers will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the multi purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel and will remain open until the forecasted high drops below 95 degrees. Right now, that's projected to happen sometime during the weekend.
Spokane Public Library locations are also open as cooling centers.
You're encouraged to plan ahead to know where cooling resources are located and check in with loved ones, friends and neighbors throughout the high heat to develop a personal plan for managing cooling, hydration, and transportation needs.