SPOKANE, Wash. - A piece of Spokane's architectural history might be on the chopping block.
The Spokane Preservation Advocates said the new owners of the Chancery Building, which was designed by Kirkland cutter, said it may "fall to the wrecker's ball."
The building's owner is the Cowles Company, which also owns KHQ.
The Chancery Building, which is located at 1023 West Riverside, is 109 years old and, while the outside may look nice, the infrastructure is out of date.
It originally served as the home of Western Union Life Insurance and then it housed Spokane's Catholic Diocese.
According to a Cowles Real Estate Spokesman, the building is vacant right now, but most recently it served to provide low-cost rent for non-profits and start up companies.
KHQ has been told that despite what advocates say, there's been no paperwork filed for demolition and there are no final plans for the future of the building.
