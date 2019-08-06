Update, Aug. 6 1:45 p.m.: Spokane's air quality continues to see improvement, and no longer ranks among the worst in the country.
The air quality index of 82 puts Spokane in the "moderate" range.
The Lilac City has spent the majority of Tuesday ranking among the worst in the country, but has since improved. The cities with the worst AQI in the country range from 100-140 at the moment.
Update, Aug. 6 12:35 p.m.: After spending most of the morning ranking as the worst in the country, Spokane's air quality has improved to the moderate range.
The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency says Spokane's air quality index is at 96. Though it is a strong improvement from the "unhealthy" ranges it saw earlier, Spokane is still tied for the fifth worst air quality in the country with Flathead Valley, Mont.
Coeur d'Alene's air quality remains in the moderate range at 70.
Spokane had previously been in the "unhealthy" and "unhealthy for sensitive group" ranges.
Update, Aug. 6 9:35 a.m.: Spokane has now made multiple claims on having the worst air quality in the country Tuesday, while Coeur d'Alene has also made some appearances in the top 5.
Spokane is currently the only area in the country with an air quality index in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range, last recorded at 128.
AirNow is registering the Spokane Tribe of Spokane Reservation on the list, currently at 97 in AQI and one of the worst in the country.
Coeur d'Alene has ranked in or around the top five throughout the morning, jumping as high as No. 2
Update, Aug. 6 6:35 a.m.: Welp, Spokane had a good run? The Lilac City no longer has the worst air quality in the country, but it still currently ranks in the top five.
Spokane's air quality index has improved to 141, moving into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. A trio of Michigan cities has taken over the top-3 spots in the country for worst air quality, now at 152 in the "unhealthy" range.
Coeur d'Alene has fallen out of the top five, but its 102 AQI sits close to the No. 5 spot.
This is the latest loop of the experimental high resolution "Near Surface Smoke" forecast for the period covering mid-morning today through the evening and shows the possible trajectory path of the smoke from the Williams Flat Fire near Keller, WA. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/fQvbNjzDWm— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 6, 2019
Update, Aug. 6 5:15 a.m.: Spokane's air quality is the worst in the country as of early Tuesday morning.
AirNow says the Air Quality Index of 152, in the "unhealthy" range, puts Spokane well above the next two highest indexes in California.
Coeur d'Alene also sits in the top five with an AQI of 102, currently in the No. 4 spot in the"unhealthy for sensitive groups".
When air is in the unhealthy range, health officials say people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. They suggest everyone else reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
According to AirNow, multiple cities in California are forecast to surpass Spokane's current AQI.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Clean Air's Air Quality Index is now showing Spokane in the "unhealthy" range.
According to the index's reporting station, the unhealthy air quality is currently in Colbert.
Monroe and Wellesley reporting station shows the air quality is currently reading as "Unhealthy for Some Groups," and at Augusta and Fisk to the Spokane Valley, the air quality is currently showing between "Good" and "Moderate."
Air quality is forecasted to remain in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range heading into Tuesday.