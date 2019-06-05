After being the worst in the country at one point, the air quality in Spokane has returned to the "moderate" range Wednesday morning.
Smoke from the 243 fire in Grant County continues to make its way to the Inland Northwest. The 5,000-acre fire is at 0 percent containment.
Earlier this morning, the Inland Northwest was the only region in the country seeing air quality in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range. Sandpoint, Idaho is still in that range as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint are currently the only areas seeing air qualities at the "moderate" range or worse in Washington and Idaho.