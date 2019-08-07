Update, Aug. 7 12:35 p.m.: Spokane's air quality has seen some improvement as of Wednesday afternoon, moving from the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range to the "moderate" range.
The current air quality index for Spokane is now 94. After spending most of the morning registering the worst air quality in the country, the Lilac City now is tied for the third worst.
"Total Smoke" forecast showing possible trajectory of smoke from Williams Flat Fire near Keller, WA & Eagle Bluff Fire in Southern British Columbia. This is only an estimate as smoke moves farther away from its source it usually becomes more diffuse #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/4MfOUAweXY— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 7, 2019
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane continues to register some of the worst air quality in the country this week, moving back into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range Wednesday morning.
The air quality index of 111 is currently the worst in the country at the latest pollutant update, according to the EPA. Sandpoint's AQI of 95, in the "moderate" range, also sits among the five worst in the country.
Current "Near Surface Smoke" forecast showing possible trajectory of smoke from Williams Flat Fire near Keller, WA & Eagle Bluff Fire in Southern British Columbia. This is only an estimate as the smoke extent can vary considerably the farther away from the fire. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/a8lE2F3b2F— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 7, 2019