Update: Spokane's air quality is the worst in the country as of early Tuesday morning.
AirNow says the Air Quality Index of 152, in the "unhealthy" range, puts Spokane well above the next two highest indexes in California.
Coeur d'Alene also sits in the top five with an AQI of 102, currently in the No. 4 spot in the"unhealthy for sensitive groups".
When air is in the unhealthy range, health officials say people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. They suggest everyone else reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
According to AirNow, multiple cities in California are forecasted to surpass Spokane's current AQI.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Clean Air's Air Quality Index is now showing Spokane in the "unhealthy" range.
According to the index's reporting station, the unhealthy air quality is currently in Colbert.
Monroe and Wellesley reporting station shows the air quality is currently reading as "Unhealthy for Some Groups," and at Augusta and Fisk to the Spokane Valley, the air quality is currently showing between "Good" and "Moderate."
Air quality is forecasted to remain in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range heading into Tuesday.