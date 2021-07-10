UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 3:50 P.M.
According to Spokane Clean Air, smoke is beginning to clear from the area and air quality is now "moderate."
UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 1:55 P.M.
As more smoke from fires in Idaho, southeastern Washington and Oregon continue to make their way into the Spokane area, air quality is now reported as "unhealthy" in downtown Spokane.
"Unhealthy" means everyone could potentially be affected. Those more sensitive may see serious negative health effects.
Here's a visualization of the wildfire smoke concentrations from the U.S. National Weather Service Spokane:
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Air quality is quickly dropping in parts of Spokane Saturday, with smoke from southeastern Washington and Idaho wildfires looming over the region, according to Spokane Clean Air.
Right now, air quality in Airway Heights has hit the "unhealthy for some" mark, meaning people sensitive to changes in air quality may begin to experience negative health effects.
Later in the weekend, wind traveling west is expected to carry smoke from Spokane and into Montana. Projections show air quality improving on Sunday and into Monday.