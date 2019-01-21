Air traffic control workers will take their first public stance against the government shutdown at Spokane International Airport on Tuesday.

Members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) will begin handing out informational pamphlets Tuesday. Workers will be participating before and after their regularly-scheduled shifts.

Workers haven't been paid for the last five weeks of work, according to Richard Thomas, President of the NATCA Spokane. He also works in an air traffic control tower at Spokane International Airport (GEG).

"This is the first time we didn't get a paycheck and I've worked for the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), this is my 32nd year. I've gone through a lot of (government) shutdowns over the years, but this is the first time where we didn't get a paycheck," Thomas said.

The extended shutdown has caused some federal workers in Spokane to take out loans to pay bills, according to our partners at the Spokesman-Review.

Many NATCA members started passing leaflets out at airports nationwide last week. The pamphlet's cover reads, "END THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IMMEDIATELY!" The pamphlet includes information on the consequences on the current shutdown for air traffic controllers, other airport employees, and fliers.