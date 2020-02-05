SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane U.S. Air Force airman will be reunited with his lost dog after three years.
Ryland Brown said he left "Wrangler" with a friend in San Antonio, Texas before attending military basic training. When the dog became too much for the friend, Brown said the friend gave "Wrangler" away.
Three years later, Brown received a message that "Wrangler" was found at the scene of a suspected animal hoarding case with over 200 animals involved.
"I was floored," said Brown. "I had to pull over over because it popped up, and all I saw was Wrangler. I had to sit down because I didn't believe it."
The animal rescue group, "Many Paws" plans to pick up "Wrangler" in Houston, Texas and drive him to Spokane so he can be reunited with Brown.
The group still need volunteers, so if you want to get involved and help bring "Wrangler" home, you can click here to sign up.
