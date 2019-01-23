Spokane airport sees record number of passengers in 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane International Airport saw its busiest year in 2018, with nearly four million people traveling out of the facility.

Airport officials say that's a 12.6 percent increase from the year before.

According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review they say that it's because more people are moving to Spokane, and because of a continued recovery from the last recession.

The most flights were in the summer, with over 1.3 million passengers between June and August.

The airport has made changes to accommodate the increase in traffic, including a new economy parking lot with 1,400 spaces and plans to expand the outside surface parking lot this year. A SpringHill Suites by Marriott should open at the airport later this year.

