Update: Brrrrrr, indeed. On top of Spokane setting records for September snowfall, the Lilac City also set records for lowest high temperatures Sunday, as did many other areas in the region.
The National Weather Service recorded the highest temperature at 38° at Spokane International Airport Sunday, easily breaking the previous record of 50° set 60 years ago in 1959.
Four other regional airports also recorded record-low high temperatures Sunday:
- Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport broke an over 60-year-old record, reaching a high of 41° Sunday to break the record of 47° set in 1954.
- Wenatchee's Pangborn Memorial Airport crushed their previous record of 59° set in 2007, registering at 43° Sunday.
- The Omak Airport reached a high of 46° Sunday, surpassing the record of 48° from 1971.
- Lewiston's Nez Perce County Airport went under 50° for the first time on Sept. 30, coming in at 49° to break the record of 54° set in 1961
Spokane officially recorded the snowiest September in history, accumulating 3.3 inches between Saturday and Sunday.
On top of those records, the Spokane Airport record 0.72" of liquid falling on Saturday, breaking a record of 0.67" set in 1962. Spokane's highest temperature on Saturday was 45°, breaking a record over a century old of 48° set in 1881.
If you like or love record setting weather this list should satiate your appetite for extreme weather. Here is a list of recent or soon to be broken records for Spokane. pic.twitter.com/p5sPq0kkG9— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 29, 2019
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has seen some unprecedented September snowfall, setting records on consecutive dates over the weekend and easily surpassing the record for monthly total.
The National Weather Service Spokane headquarters recorded 1.9 inches of snowfall at the Spokane International Airport Saturday. That was the first measurable snowfall recorded on Sept. 28 since records have been taken in Spokane beginning in January of 1881.
Saturday's snowfall also surpassed the monthly record for snowfall of 1.4 inches previously set in 1926.
Sunday didn't let up, as since midnight on Sept. 29 an additional 1.3 inches of snow has been measured at the Spokane Airport. That brought the monthly total to over three inches, extending the September record.
The NWS says more snow could come through this afternoon, possibly with a mix of rain. The NWS office had over 3 inches of snowfall.
An additional 1.3" of new snow was measured @iflyspokane since midnight, setting another daily record snowfall for the 29th and adding to the monthly record as well!— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 29, 2019