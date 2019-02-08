SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is initiating a full-city plow starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a release from the city, crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets within the city. Additional crews from water and wastewater are part of full-city plowing efforts and between 50 and 60 pieces of equipment will be out working.
In a Facebook post, the City of Coeur d'Alene Government also announced that crews are anticipating a full, city-wide effort as more snow is expected. Crews will continue to work around the clock until the weather settles.
Under the City of Spokane's snow response plan, a full-city plow should take about three days to complete, according to the release. With additional waves of snow expected over the next couple of days, the plow could take longer as crews may need to work arterials and other locations.
So far Friday, crews have been working primarily to plow arterials, but teams have also been deployed to residential hill areas.
The City of Spokane advises that vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. Berms are also likely in front of cars, even those parked on the odd side of the street.
The City of Coeur d'Alene Government also reminds drivers to increase following distance and reduce speed while out on the roads and to please yield to snow removal and deicing equipment.