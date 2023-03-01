OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Washington state program hopes to decrease air pollution across the state, including in Spokane and Spokane Valley.
An initiative by the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) is meant to reduce pollution from carbon monoxide, lead, ozone and other substances harmful to human health and the environment. These types of pollutants are known as "criteria air pollution."
Ecology identified several areas across the state to include in the new initiative, including East Yakima, Ellensburg, Spokane and Spokane Valley, among others.
Under the Climate Commitment Act, passed by the legislature in 2021, Ecology is required to identify areas where people are vulnerable to health and environmental inequities, and are also highly impacted by criteria air pollution. The law directs Ecology to expand air monitoring in these places and develop strategies to reduce the pollution over the coming years.
"The Climate Commitment Act isn't just aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions — it seeks to reduce the air pollution that impacts many Washington communities," said Laura Watson, the director of Ecology. "Building healthier communities in our state begins with identifying the people and places that face the highest levels of these pollutants today, and then expanding our air quality monitoring network in these areas."
To identify impacted areas, Ecology used a combination of existing air quality data, demographic and health data and input from residents and community organizations. The areas area a mix of urban, suburban and rural, ranging vastly in size and population.
Ecology is working with tribal governments to determine which tribal communities should be added to this work.