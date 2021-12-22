SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, the City of Spokane and the state of Washington are facing a lawsuit by a former city council member over the way both governments are addressing the rising crisis of homelessness.
Spokane and Washington State facing lawsuit over homelessness response
-
- Updated
This after dozens of people experiencing homelessness were camped outside city hall last week, protesting the lack of shelter available shelter beds in Spokane.
According to a count of people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County back in 2020, more than 1,600 people were unsheltered, in transitional housing, or in emergency shelters.
Because this year's counts aren't out, many believe that number has likely gone up since then, including lawyer and former city council member Stephen Eugster.
"Certainly, in my neighborhood," Eugster said.
Eugster filed a lawsuit against the city and the state of Washington claiming both governments are neglecting the rights of people experiencing homelessness.
"The treatment they're receiving from the city is in my opinion a violation of the state constitution," he said.
However, Eugster said in the 50 years he's served as council in Spokane, the city has made some good decisions when it comes to supporting people experiencing homelessness like Hope House.
"It's a perfect situation that would work just fine if you had 300 rooms just like that," he said.
But when a freezing individual came up to his house last winter, asking for a warm place to be, Eugster opened his doors to the man... and several other houseless people.
"5 right now," he said. "They're up and downstairs I have lots of room in the house."
And the issue came to the forefront yet again, according to our news partners at the Spokesman Review and CHAS health, at least 162 houseless individuals died this year alone.
"The city has to realize it has an obligation. Right now, they're trying to avoid it, they're trying to placate the community by making these people go away and they make them go away in circumstances that they're under physical danger," he said. "Right now, the temperature is going to go down in the next couple days and it's going to get very cold and there will be a death or two I imagine."
But what's the solution? Eugsters said the city needs to support more accommodations.
"What people need is an abode. They need their own room. They need privacy. It could be like a college dormitory or a boarding house. I guess I'm running a boarding house here," he said.
In the past, the city has said there are a lot of available spots in shelters and that shelter defiance is something they are dealing with.
"If we had what we should have we wouldn't have that problem.," he said.
We did reach out to the city, but they declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Tags
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
35°F
Rain Shower
38°F / 24°F
9 PM
36°F
10 PM
36°F
11 PM
37°F
12 AM
38°F
1 AM
39°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Plowie McPlow Plow and The Big Leplowski are out on I-90 today
- Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories. Oh My!
- Man dies after three consecutive car accidents on I-5 near Lake Samish
- Police responding to domestic violence call at South Hill apartments, may turn into standoff
- Moses lake man charged with assaulting 9-week-old baby, baby severely injured and in treatment
- Getting boosted: The side effects associated with the COVID-19 booster shot
- Washington Senator Doug Ericksen dies at 52
- SPD issues emergency alert to drivers
- Hopefully you love the snow!
- Inslee, leaders opt to pause Washington payroll tax
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.