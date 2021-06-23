Spokane angler sets new catch and release record from Priest Lake
https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/priest-lake-produces-new-record-cutthroat-trout

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Madison Nackos set a new catch-and-release state record from Priest Lake. Nackos cause a 24-inch-long cutthroat trout on May 29.

The previous record was 21 inches long and was set by Tom Weadick in 2020.

The Westslope Cutthroat Trout is a native trout that's common in both lakes and streams in the Panhandle area and other areas throughout the state.

