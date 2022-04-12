SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is negotiating a lease to open a new 24-hour homeless shelter at 4320 E. Trent Avenue, according to an announcement made Tuesday.
The proposed shelter has over 33,000 square feet of indoor space and would serve both men and women. The shelter would be available on-demand with wrap-around services.
“Spokane is in agreement that a sidewalk, field, or vehicle out in the elements is not a healthy or humane place for anyone,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “We are adding hundreds of new spaces for people to sleep indoors, connect to critical services, and take that next step toward stability.”
The city said they are currently reviewing proposals from potential shelter operators. Both the lease and shelter operator contract are subject to City Council approval.
City councilmembers have toured the building and began talking with neighbors about the proposal. The location fits all of Woodward's criteria for a new shelter. That criteria being:
- Outside of the downtown core
- On a bus line
- Away from a school or daycare
- Not in a residential neighborhood
“It is critical that operation of the shelter is based on mutual respect for guests, providers, neighbors, and businesses,” Councilmember Michael Cathcart said. “Partnership is how we deliver the best outcomes for everyone.”