SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane County Commissioners approved a 1% property tax increase as well as a $6.1 million shift in road taxes in order to offset the current budget deficit.
Commissioners Mary Kuney and Al French voted in favor for the tax change, while Commissioner Josh Kerns voted against. The tax increase will go to the county's General Fund which allocates money to most of the services people use.
For a deeper analysis on the tax changes, see the Spokesman Review's article here.
