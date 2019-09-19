CHENEY, Wash. - A project to renovate Eastern Washington University's Roos Field has just taken a big financial step forward, courtesy of one Spokane area business owner.
In fact, it's the largest individual private gift ever made to EWU. Jack Gillingham, a Cheney resident who owns several businesses on the West Plains and in Spokane, made a $5 million donation to the project.
EWU Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey revealed the gift on Thursday, September 19. The donation will be structured around an initial payment to expedite the replacement of Roos Field's red turf, and the remaining amount disbursed over the next four years.
"I wanted to step up because I believe in the vision and the team Lynn Hickey has put together to move the Eastern athletic department further into greatness," Gillingham said in a EWU press release. "This gift is a statement to and for the community to get behind this project, which can be a catalyst for the local economy. It's a rallying cry for current and future supporters to get involved to make this a reality."
The 52-year-old stadium will be completely renovated under the project, which was first unveiled on September 6. There will be all new seats, including new premium seating offerings.
Gillingham owns American Onsite Services, Barr-Tech and Northwest Industrial Services.
"I'm overjoyed to contribute to this visionary project," he said. "This project is real and EWU Athletics and the rest of the university will get it done."