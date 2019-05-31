With some help from the Spokane area, a Guinness World Record involving car washes has become official.
NAPA Auto Parts announced Friday that with help from Special Olympics, West Plains Angels and Medical Lake High School at the company's Spokane-area locations, a Guinness World Record was officially certified for washing 7,197 cars in an eight-hour period.
The feat was met just over a month ago on April 27th, smashing the previous record of 6,277 cars that had stood since October 2012.
NAPA says 159 locations across the U.S. participated in the record-breaking event, including the Spokane locations. Representatives from Special Olympics, West Plains Angels and Medical Lake HS also raised funds and supported the successful record-breaking attempt.
NAPA raised over $82,000 nationally towards non-profit organizations during the world record.
“The World Record Car Wash was the perfect exclamation point for NAPA Auto Parts ‘Love Your Car’ campaign, which celebrates people who are keeping their cars longer and making the most of their investments,” said Cameron Richardson, Vice President Retail for NAPA. “We congratulate the Spokane area NAPA stores and thank our partners for their part in this amazing achievement.”