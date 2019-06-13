The Spokane area could potentially see record-breaking temperatures for June 13, while a Red Flag warning is in place near the Cascades in central Washington Thursday afternoon.
KHQ is forecasting what could be the first 90-degree day of the year Thursday in Spokane. This could also potentially flirt with the June 13th record of 91 degrees, set in 1932. Most of Spokane County is expecting a high anywhere from 88-91 degrees, while North Idaho could see highs in the mid-upper 80's.
High temperatures in the region are ranging from the upper 80's to over 90 in many areas. Okanogan County could see some high temps, with Brewster (97) Omak (94) expected to reach well above 90 degrees.
Central Washington is expecting several areas eclipsing 90 degrees Thursday, with Moses Lake and Othello having a high of 97 and Grand Coulee 95. A Red Flag warning is also in place this afternoon as gusty winds and dry conditions could spread any new or potential fires quickly.
A dry cold front will move through the area today. Winds will pick up this AM and become gusty from the W/NW. Afternoon RH values will dry into the teens/twenties then moisten through the evening... especially near the Cascades. A #RedFlagWarning is in effect: #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/dKN1w1aIpP— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 13, 2019
Areas like Colville, Chewelah and Lewiston could also see temps in the low 90's.
The National Weather Service says there is a moderate level of heat risk forecast today, asking those who are sensitive to heat to take precautions staying cool and hydrated.