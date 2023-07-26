SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.-- Local health professionals are calling on Spokane residents to donate blood. The area is experiencing a 25% decrease in blood supply since May.
According to Vitalant, a blood donation organization, there is less than a 3-day supply of most blood types.
The Spokane area has been experiencing a blood shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Vitalant told Non-Stop Local that this shortage is only getting worse.
Health professionals at Vitalant said the need for blood always increases in the summer, as more people are engaging in outdoor activities and that leads to an increase in more accidents and injuries.
"It [the current blood shortage] is worse than at other times, Erin Baker, the senior donor recruitment manager of the Northwest Vitalant, said.
Baker claims fewer donors are available during the summer due to vacations and there is usually less blood drives taking place.
The ongoing shortage was exacerbated by the Fourth of July holiday week, according to Vitalant.
"So, it is an emergency shortage right now... It's really the blood on the shelves that saves lives...and without that blood ready to go, we're kind of in a bit of trouble," Baker said.
Dr. Christopher Lee, a radiation oncologist at Cancer Care Northwest's Spokane Valley clinic told Non-Stop Local that he's seen the direct impact of this blood shortage.
"It's been a number of weeks now where it's been very difficult to find the needed products, or to get blood products, quickly, for patients," Lee said.
30% of the blood Vitalant collects goes towards cancer treatments.
"There are many different cancer treatments that can affect the bone marrow and the production of things like red cells and white cells and platelets. Also, some types of cancer, like leukemia, which are blood cancers... patients... when they're initially diagnosed, have very low blood count. And, the need for blood is an emergency," Lee said.
Dr. Lee and Vitalant encourage eligible donors to schedule a blood donation this July to prevent treatment delays for patients who need lifesaving transfusions.
Visit Vitalant's website to schedule an appointment to donate blood.