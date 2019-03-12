Dozens and dozens of Spokane area firefighters participated in a stair climb event in Seattle, with crews combining to help raise over $100,000 towards blood cancer research and a Spokane Valley firefighter placing in the top 15 of the competition.
SVFD's Joseph Connelly finished the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb, placing 14th out of a field of almost 2,000 firefighters. Connelly climbed the 69-flight tower to the Sky View Observatory in 13 minutes and 20 seconds.
Spokane Valley Firefighters say the team combined for over $12,000 in charity donations towards blood cancer research.
Spokane City FD had crew members at the event as well as Spokane County Fire crews from Districts 3, 4, 9 and 10. Each of these crews combined with SVFD to raise over $100,000 overall including:
- Spokane FD - Over $44,000
- SCFD 3 - Over $2,700
- SCFD 4 - Over $3,900
- SCFD 9 - Over $30,200
- SCFD 10 - Over $8,700
SFD was one of the top teams at the event, helping raise the fifth-highest amount of money following crews from Everett, Boise, Seattle and Richland.
“It’s emotional to start, because of my family history, but as you’re doing it, all you can think of is taking your next step,” Connelly told our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
Connelly was just 19 months old when his father passed away from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, making the fundraiser particularly meaningful to him.
Connelly, who has competed in other grueling events such as the Ironman triathlon in Coeur d'Alene, said the stair-climbing challenge in full firefighting gear was "the most physically intense thing" that he's done.
As a whole, the event raised over $2.4 million and brought in firefighters from 26 states and six countries.
