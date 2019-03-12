Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TODAY... .A LATE SEASON WINTER STORM WILL DELIVER MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO TODAY. THE HEAVIEST PERIODS OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY WET SNOW ABOVE 2000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, HAYDEN, WORLEY, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. WARMING TEMPERATURES BY MID AFTERNOON WILL RESULT IN MELTING SNOW WITH IMPROVING TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&