SPOKANE, Wash. — Opinions of artificial intelligence (AI) are certainly a mixed bag–especially regarding its use in the healthcare system–but one thing's for sure: AI is already in use in Spokane medical clinics, and its role is only going to increase.
A study conducted by the Pew Research Center late last year shows around 60% of respondents would be uncomfortable if their healthcare provider relied on AI to diagnose diseases or recommend treatments. A majority of respondents though said they believed artificial intelligence could increase efficiency and reduce bias in healthcare.
MultiCare Health System Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Bradd Busick says while we're not quite at the point where people are going to be visiting robot doctors in the future if they're sick, it's safe to say we're almost living in the future.
"As a matter of fact, we think the future is now," Busick said. "We really want to elevate human capability, make our work more efficient, enhance our patient care and the way that we engage with our patients in more meaningful and thoughtful ways."
They're looking for ways to automate those repetitive tasks that can exhaust providers and patients alike, so doctors and nurses aren't bogged down with paperwork and can focus a majority of their time and energy on taking care of people.
"I'm sitting with my doctor, and based on that discussion, [AI programs] can digitally understand and transcribe the entire conversation," Busick said. "It can extract the pain that I'm describing to my provider, it can extract the provider's voice and recommendations, it can put it in the patient record and code it automatically–including prescription refills–so that by the time I walk out of that appointment, I have a text message, I can have that prescription delivered to my house and that seamless experience does feel like it's in the future."
In fact, MultiCare has already put some AI technology into use in Spokane, with their fleet of nurse assistant "Moxie" robots, which don't interact with any patients, but help nurses gather prescriptions and supplies.
"It's never going to replace a nurse, it's only going to supplement [them]," Busick said.
And, when asked if someone might actually be having a full-on conversation with a robot doctor in the next several decades, Busick quickly replied: "I do, it's not far off."
In the meantime though, Busick says this technology is only looking to enhance the care MultiCare is providing their patients.
That being said, he acknowledges that people have legitimate concerns about ethics and data security when it comes to artificial intelligence.
"We are proactively providing guidelines and adherence, [saying] 'these are the ways we're going to use it,'" Busick said. "We're going to use it in a curated way. We're not going to take any old solution off the shelf that came out two days ago and try it."
Plus in the future, Busick says if someone doesn't want to interact with AI they won't have to.
"Patient safety and privacy is the bedrock of what we do," he said. "I don't think we see a world where you don't have a chance to opt out of this."
NonStop Local also reached out to Providence Health, another medical care provider network in the Inland Northwest, to see how they're using artificial intelligence. They sent this statement in response:
"Providence is always exploring ways to improve the patient experience. Technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, allow us to pioneer new ways of delivering high-quality, compassionate care.
During the pandemic, for example, we deployed the AI-powered chatbot, called Grace, on our website to help people determine what level of care they needed, in line with clinical best practices and state and federal guidelines. Grace helped triage a high volume of patient calls and directed patients to the specific type of care and care setting they needed in that moment. We also use AI technology to guide callers to the resources they need, and we are partnering with Microsoft and Nuance on an AI tool that will reduce the data-entry burden on physicians, allowing them to focus even more on their patients during visits.
As science and technology continue to advance, Providence will look for new ways to extend and strengthen our Mission throughout the communities we serve."