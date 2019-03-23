SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County libraries are letting patrons check out, not only books, but a pass to the great outdoors.
A program called "Check Out Washington" is making a limited number of Discover Passes available for check out at libraries.
Borrowers also get an activities backpack kit containing binoculars, field guides and other interpretive materials, according to the Discover Pass website.
Libraries participating in the 2019 program include the Spokane Public libraries, the Spokane County Library District, the Pierce County Library System and the Mount Vernon City Library.
If the program is successful, it could be expanded to additional libraries in the future.