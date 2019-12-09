U.S. Northern Command has ordered all bases in the Continental United States to raise security levels following shootings at Pearl Harbor and Pensacola last week.
"We are saddened by the recent attacks at U.S. Navy installations," NORTHCOM said. "We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the fallen and wounded."
This order would apply to all installations in the Spokane region, including Fairchild Air Force Base and the local National Guard / Navy & Marine Reserve armories.
"Our CDR directed DoD installations, facilities & units in NORTHCOM's area of responsibility to immediately assess force protection measures and implement increased random security measures for their facilities," NORTHCOM said on Twitter.
KHQ reached out to Fairchild AFB following Friday's shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station, with a spokesperson saying security personnel is constantly training and preparing.
"See something. Say something," NORTHCOM wrote.
