SPOKANE, Wash. - It appears that the Netflix hit, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, is helping more than only people who want to clean out their homes.

Following the release of the show, thrift stores nationwide and in the Inland Northwest, are experiencing a surge in donations.

"We have seen a lot more things this year than we did last year," said Northwest Christian Schools Thrift Store employee, Rebecca Manina. "We're really blessed with all of the cars and all the donations we're getting."

Manina says they typically see an average of 58 donations a day in January. But this January donations have doubled and Manina says the store received an average of 96 donations a day.

"It's wonderful for the store," said Manina. "All of our profits here go toward the school and they benefit the parents who can't afford to send their kids there and they get financial aid."

Kondo is an organizing expert whose show has sparked a nationwide decluttering frenzy. Her main advice - you should take a look at all your belongings and ask yourself if each thing sparks joy. If yes, keep it. If no, get rid of it.

And it appears that the Northwest Christian Schools Thrift Store isn't the only place benefiting from viewers who go through the wrenching but ultimately liberating process of getting rid of stuff.

KHQ reached out to the Union Gospel Mission and Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest.

UGM says they had a total of 2,440 donations last January compared to 3,308 donations this January.

Goodwill says as of January 23 they were up 6,000 donations compared to the same date last year.

A spokesperson tells KHQ among factors such as the mild winter, stronger economy, and new residential construction, Marie Kondo's show has likely contributed to the surge in donations.

While there is no proof that the show is the main reason for this, some experts say the connection Kondo makes between decluttering and happiness has inspired viewers to take action.