SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourteen months after unveiling their name and logo and almost three years after landing a NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken are finally set to make their NHL debut.
The debut will happen at the Spokane arena where the Kraken will take on the Vancouver Canucks this Sunday at 6 p.m. The game sold out minutes after tickets went on sale July 16th and now the big day is almost here. About 10,000 fans are expected to come from all over to fill the Spokane arena.
If you are headed to the game, officials are emphasizing to get to the arena early. Normally they open the arena an hour before their events start but this Sunday they will open the arena a hour and a half early.
All attendees 12 and older must be vaccinated and bring physical or digital proof of vaccination with a matching photo ID. People with a qualifying medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination can go to the game with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The test must be administered within 72 hours of the event. Rapid tests must be administered within 8 hours of the event. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be required for children under 12 years old. All attendees 5 and older must wear a mask in the arena at all times regardless of vaccination status unless eating or drinking.
Tickets are mobile-only and will be self-scanned. The arena is asking fans to have their ticket loaded on their phone prior to getting in line. Concessions will also be cashless to help cut down on person-to-person contact.