SPOKANE, Wash. - You had our curiosity, but now you have our attention.
The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is teasing what they're describing as a "huge freaking concert announcement" coming Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 a.m.
"So far this year, 2019 has been a phenomenal year for a world-class variety of touring productions at the Spokane Arena," a release read. "But if you think 2019 has been good, just wait for 2020."
Spokane Arena says they will announce a "legendary entertainer" coming to Spokane and that it will be a "true highlight of 2020" during the Arena's 25th-anniversary season.
Tickets for the mystery concert will subsequently go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. The announcement will be posted on social media Monday morning.
Other concerts coming to the arena in 2020 include Blake Shelton, Korn & Breaking Benjamin, and Miranda Lambert.
So for now, we wait through the weekend, and speculate: WHO COULD IT BE?
