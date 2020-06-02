Spokane arrest witness speaks about seeing apparent use of same tactic used on George Floyd

According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, a witness of a March arrest in Spokane is speaking out after seeing the apparent same tactic used on George Floyd.
In the photo, a police officer's knee appears to be on the neck of a man lying face down on the ground.
The Spokesman-Review spoke with witness Eddie Westerman who said the arrest has two common factors: a man telling officers he can't breathe and police on top of him.
The photos posted by Westerman on Facebook have been shared more than 600 times.
According to The Spokesman-Review, the arrest is now under review by the Spokane Police Department. Police Chief Craig Meidl declined to comment due to the arrest being under review.
According to NBC News, George Floyd's death was ruled a homicide by authorities in Minnesota. Pathologists hired by Floyd's family said he died by mechanical asphyxia.
