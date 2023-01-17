SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire.
On March 18 at around 1:30 a.m., an officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) reported a fire after noticing an orange light coming from one of the windows at St. Charles. Soon after, the officer heard a loud 'boom' and saw the fire spreading to the roof of the building.
Emergency crews responded and were able to stop the fire before it spread to the church section of the building, however the school had significant damages.
Police arrested Mirabal just over a week later on March 26 after surveillance video of him breaking into the church and entering multiple rooms with a lit candle was released. Mirabal also left several fingerprints on-scene after removing several bottles of communion wine.
Mirabal has been in federal custody since the time of his arrest. After his release from prison, Mirabal will serve three years of supervised release.