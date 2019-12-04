Spokane artist Allen Stone made his national TV debut on the Today Show on Wednesday.
The soul and R&B artist performed his new single "Sunny Days."
Stone's Twitter, his next national TV performance will be on the Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 9.
According to Allen Stone's social media, the 32-year-old artist was born just north of Spokane in Chewelah.
Stone has three full-length album with his biggest hit "Unaware" having over 11 millions listens on Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.