SPOKANE, Wash. - A childhood passion stretched into adulthood has led to one local artist seeing her work featured in Disney's “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” in Los Angeles, a live-action concert.
“I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t something I wanted to be spending my time on,” Annie Libertini said of her crafts.
Libertini has been an artist for as long as she can remember. She grew up in Spokane from the age of nine before heading to Cleveland and eventually Boston to study the arts. She can paint, draw, and more—but her favorite medium is leatherworking.
“The thing that I like most about working with leather is the endless challenge of it,” Libertini said.
Over the years, Libertini has gotten calls from TV productions, requesting her talent on masks for actors and performers. She worked closely with "Z Nation" when it was shooting in Spokane, as well as the show "Gotham."
Her specialty is crafting masks, full of intricate details. You can see examples of her work on her website: www.annielibertini.com.
In October, Libertini received a call from one entertainment company we all know—Disney. A new project was underway, and she had just two weeks to make ten masks representing different animals in the live-action concert-to-film performance of Disney’s Academy Award-winning movie, Encanto.
Described as a celebration of the world, characters, and songs of the animated hit, it features the original voice cast, including Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán and more, as well as special guests including Colombian superstar Carlos Vives.
The show premiered live at the Hollywood Bowl during the second week of November. As of Dec. 28, the feature is now streaming on Disney+.