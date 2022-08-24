SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Arts is seeking original designs from local artists to cover traffic signal and utility boxes throughout the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley. Designs are due by Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Artists can submit up to 4 designs. Up to 20 artists will be chosen for this round of art wraps, and selected artists will be awarded $450 per design.
Of the 20 wraps, 12 will be located in Spokane Valley and eight will be located in Spokane. One selection panel will judge all of the submissions together, and artists can select if they have a preference for their designs to be considered for Spokane, Spokane Valley or both.
Spokane Valley encourages artists to celebrate the uniqueness of the city through their designs. Spokane encourages artists to steer away from common iconography, like the Clocktower, which are already heavily used across the city.
You can find more information about the contest here.